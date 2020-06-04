Quantcast

JEROME BURNETT v. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, LICENSING, AND REGULATION

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020

Administrative law -- Petition to reopen dismissed appeals -- Timeliness In May 2013, a Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation (DLLR) claims specialist determined that Jerome Burnett, appellant, had fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits in numerous cases. Mr. Burnett filed timely appeals from those determinations. An appeals hearing was scheduled for July 10, 2013. However, Mr. Burnett ...

