KEVIN OSCAR RODRIGUEZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Robbery Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Kevin Oscar Rodriguez, appellant, was convicted of robbery and sentenced to fifteen years’ imprisonment with all but eighteen months suspended in favor of five years’ probation for the forceful taking of money from a taxi cab ...

