Mall owner sues Gap for rent on coronavirus-shuttered stores

By: Associated Press By Joseph Pisani June 4, 2020

NEW YORK — Gap is being sued for refusing to pay rent for stores temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Mall owner Simon Property Group said in a lawsuit filed this week that the clothing retailer owes three months of rent, totaling $65.9 million. Gap Inc. has more than 390 stores at Indianapolis-based Simon's malls, ...

