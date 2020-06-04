Quantcast

Titan dry dock set for repairs at Tradepoint Atlantic

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 4, 2020

A dry dock designed to repair U.S. Naval ships arrives in Baltimore Thursday to undergo its own repairs at Tradepoint Atlantic's Sparrows Point facilities last used in 2017. Tradepoint Atlantic said the BAE Systems' "Titan" dry dock is set to undergo repairs and maintenance on the eastern Baltimore County peninsula for the next five months. Docking the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo