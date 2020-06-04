Quantcast

U.S. spends twice as much on law and order as it does on cash welfare, data show

By: The Washington Post By Christopher Ingraham June 4, 2020

The aggressive law enforcement response to demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death has spurred a chorus of calls to defund and reform the police. Floyd was in police custody May 25 when a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck until he lost consciousness and died. Four officers have been fired and charged in the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo