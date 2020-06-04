Quantcast

Testimony: Shooter used racist slur as Arbery lay dying

By: Associated Press Russ Bynum June 4, 2020

A state investigator alleged Thursday that a white man was heard saying a racist slur as he stood over Ahmaud Arbery's body, moments after killing him with three shots from a pump-action shotgun.

