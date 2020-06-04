Quantcast

US productivity falls at 0.9% rate in first quarter

By: Associated Press By Martin Crutsinger June 4, 2020

WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity fell at a 0.9% rate in the first three months of this year, a smaller decline than first estimated, while labor costs rose at a slightly faster pace. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the first-quarter decline in productivity was smaller than the  initial estimate a month ago of a 2.5% drop. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo