Senate panel advances McConnell ally for DC appeals court

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly June 4, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced the nomination of a 38-year-old judge and ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to serve on a federal appeals court, despite Democrats’ objections that he’s inexperienced and biased against the Obama health care law. The panel's 12-10, party-line vote Thursday sets the stage for Justin Walker’s likely ...

