Quantcast

Asbestos firm seeks deadline for Angelos

Information on viable claims sought

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 5, 2020

Saying enough is enough, an asbestos manufacturer this month urged a Baltimore judge to order the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos PC to identify by Sept. 1 which of its outstanding 20,000 personal injury claims remain viable and which can be dismissed to reduce the court’s overwhelming docket of asbestos cases. MCIC Inc.’s plea came ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo