Ayanna Dacosta | Vehicles for Change

Ayanna Dacosta joined Baltimore-based Vehicles for Change as director of development.

Dacosta comes to Vehicles for Change with more than seven years of resource development and nonprofit program experience, cultivated through a series of local and international employment experiences. Most recently, Dacosta served in a contract resource development capacity for Girls With Impact, the only live, online entrepreneurship program in the U.S. made just for girls.

In her new VFC role, Dacosta is responsible for the oversight of the nonprofit’s resource development activities including grants management and applications, individual giving, event planning and relationship development with prospective businesses and foundation supporters.

Originally from Jamaica, Dacosta earned her undergraduate degree in political science, with a concentration on human rights, from the University of Connecticut. She presently resides in Baltimore City.

