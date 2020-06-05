Quantcast

Creative Hairdressers gets OK from Md. bankruptcy court to sell assets

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2020

Vienna, Virginia-based Creative Hairdressers, Inc., an operator of salon brands including Hair Cuttery, BUBBLES and Salon Cielo, announced Friday it has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland for certain bidding procedures in connection with the sale of substantially all of its assets to a new owner. The approved bidding procedures ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo