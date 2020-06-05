Kevin D’Angelo | Vehicles for Change

Kevin D’Angelo was named chief financial officer for Baltimore-based Vehicles for Change.

D’Angelo was formerly the organization’s controller since December 2019.

He has more than three decades of accounting experience. D’Angelo is taking over for long-term CFO Chris Hendrickson, who recently retired from the position.

Prior to joining Vehicles for Change, D’Angelo worked for a variety of for-profit and nonprofit organizations in an accounting capacity, most recently serving as controller for Compass Inc. In his new role, D’Angelo is responsible for oversight and forecasting of the organization’s financial health.

D’Angelo earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park in addition to a degree in physical education and health from Upper Iowa University. He resides in Howard County.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.