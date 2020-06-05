Quantcast

Mercy Medical Center completes hospital floor in record time

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2020

Mercy Medical Center announced Friday the completion of a newly constructed unit on the 17th floor of the Mary Catherine Bunting Center main hospital in downtown Baltimore. The new state-of-the art unit was completed in record time in partnership with The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.  The 32-bed acute care unit became fully operational, with staff and equipment, and ...

