Michele L. Burch-Lippincott | UBS Financial Services

Michele L. Burch-Lippincott, senior vice president of wealth management at UBS Financial Services in its Hunt Valley office, was named to the 2020 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list. Michele is part of UBS’ Hunt Valley office.

The women on this year’s Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors list manage nearly $920 billion in client assets, and nearly one-in-five manage at least $1 billion. The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on the following factors: qualitative data, such as telephone and in-person interviews, a review of best practices, service and investing models, and compliance records; as well as quantitative data, like revenue trends and assets under management. All advisers have a minimum of seven years’ experience.

