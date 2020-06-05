Quantcast

Perdue Farms creates pollinator-friendly habitat throughout solar installation

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2020

Perdue Farms announced Friday the poulty company has installed pollinator-friendly ground cover at a company solar installation at its headquarters in Salisbury. The announcement coincides with World Environment Day on June 5, which celebrates biodiversity this year. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that 75% of food crops rely at least partially on pollination. According to the United ...

