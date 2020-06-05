Ted Smith and Jonathan Murray | UBS Financial Services

UBS Financial Services’ Managing Director Edward W. “Ted” Smith and Managing Director of Wealth Management Jonathan Murray named to the 2020 Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors list.

Smith is part of UBS’ Baltimore office while Murray is part of UBS’ Hunt Valley office.

Barron’s annual Top 1,200 ranking recognizes outstanding advisors from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. It is the publication’s largest, most comprehensive listing, and it encompasses everyone from independents, who own and operate their own practices, to employees of the big Wall Street firms.

The rankings are based on data provided by around 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Smith ranked fourth and Murray ranked 18th in Maryland, respectively.

