Harvard wins Apple, Twitter backing on use of race in admissions

By: Bloomberg By Patricia Hurtado June 7, 2020

Intel Corp., Apple Inc. and Amgen Inc. are among more than a dozen companies supporting Harvard University in a fierce legal battle that could shape the use of race in college admissions for decades to come. The nation’s oldest university is fighting a challenge by Edward Blum, a staunch foe of affirmative action who seeks to ...

