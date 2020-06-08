Quantcast

City Councilman: Baltimore lets $11M in parking fees get away

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 8, 2020

A Baltimore legislator contends a lack of oversight of commercial parking facilities is costing the city upwards of $11 million a year. The city does not employ enforcement agents to ensure full collection of fees charged to commercial parking operations, Councilman Ryan Dorsey said during a budget hearing with the city's Finance Department Monday. “Especially in these ...

