Mary Anne Matsko | Patriot

Facilities and infrastructure solutions provider Patriot named Mary Anne Matsko as vice president of business development in its Dunkirk office.

Matsko will architect Patriot’s future growth strategy both nationally and internationally across all markets and services. She will continue to capitalize on the firm’s successes by growing and expanding PATRIOT’s innovative service offerings into new strategic markets.

Matsko has more than 30 years of Department of Defense experience in developing corporate strategic goals and managing corporate-wide capture activities. She has championed leadership development programs, managed Profit and Loss centers, led corporate infrastructure development, and workforce planning.

She currently serves as an executive advisory council member for the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University. In addition, she is an active member of the Society of Human Resource Management. In her free time, Matsko enjoys cheering on her son’s high school football and baseball teams, spending time with family and friends, camping and attending sporting events.

