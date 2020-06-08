Quantcast

Vote counting in Baltimore now shows Scott leading for mayor

By: Associated Press June 8, 2020

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott began leading former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon by nearly 400 votes after more ballots were counted in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary.

