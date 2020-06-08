Quantcast

Route One Apparel donates 20K masks to frontline COVID-19 workers

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2020

Route One Apparel, the College Park-based online source for Maryland pride apparel and accessories, Monday donated more than 20,000 face masks to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Maryland. Like most local businesses, Route One Apparel was initially hit hard as the pandemic shut down much of the state in mid-March, leading to the closure ...

