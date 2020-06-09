Chijioke Akamigbo | Md. Legal Aid

Chijioke Akamigbo has been selected as Maryland Legal Aid’s (MLA) new deputy chief counsel, effective Aug. 3.

In his new role, Chijioke will provide oversight and guidance to chief attorneys and staff in MLA’s Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Northeastern Maryland offices.

Chijioke has served as MCLA’s managing director since September 2018. MCLA, MLA’s wholly-owned subsidiary formed in 2017, operates the District Court Self-Help Resource Centers and the Maryland Self-Help Centers. Chijioke oversaw the opening of the self-help centers in Cambridge, Catonsville, and Frederick, and led MCLA staff to serve a record number 108,497 pro se litigants in 2019.

Prior to joining MLA, he maintained his own law practice in Montgomery County, where he represented homeowner’s associations, small businesses, and immigration clients.

He is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law and The University of Iowa.

