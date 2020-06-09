Randall Lutz | PK Law

Randall M. Lutz has joined PK Law as Of Counsel in the firm’s corporate and real estate group.

Lutz focuses his practice in brownfield redevelopments, environmental permitting and compliance, including counseling clients on regulatory issues with state and federal environmental agencies, litigation of environmental claims and environmental enforcement defense. He has substantial experience in land use and the energy industry.

Prior to returning to private practice, Lutz served in various public positions, including principal counsel and assistant attorney general for Maryland Department of Health & Mental Hygiene and director of U.S. EPA’s nationwide criminal enforcement program.

Lutz is frequently asked to write and speak on a range of environmental and economic development issues. He has been listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America for Environmental Law and Environmental Litigation since 1995, was the Best Lawyers in American Lawyer of the Year for Environmental Law in the Baltimore area in 2015 and 2017 and Environment Litigation in 2016 and was named the “2013 Top Rated Lawyer in Energy/Environmental Law” by American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell.

He has been selected for inclusion in Maryland Super Lawyers annually since 2006 and has been recognized by Corporate Counsel as one of the top lawyers for Energy/Public Utility, Environmental and Natural Resources Law in the state of Maryland since 2009.

