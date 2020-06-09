Quantcast

Vasoptic Medical gets FDA approval to market retinal imaging device

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2020

Baltimore-based medical device company Vasoptic Medical Inc. received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to market its XyCAM RI, a non-invasive retinal imager designed to capture and provide dynamic blood flow information for clinical use. The XyCAM RI can allow ophthalmologists and optometrists to rapidly and affordably assess the vascular status of the ...

