Anderson to step down from Baltimore County economic post

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2020

Baltimore County Director of the Department of Economic and Workforce Development Will Anderson announced Wednesday that he will depart Baltimore County government, effective July 31. A search will begin immediately for Anderson’s successor. Anderson joined Baltimore County government as the Director of Economic and Workforce Development in 2013. Under Anderson’s tenure, Baltimore County made significant progress in ...

