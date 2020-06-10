Quantcast

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Cannomed collaborate to develop cannabis strains targeting cancers

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2020

Bethesda-based cannabinoid medicine company Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Wednesday it has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Cannomed Medical Cannabis Industries Ltd. to develop cannabis cultivars targeted to treat cancers of different types. The collaboration will allow Cannabics to further expand its portfolio of cannabinoid compositions that will be extracted from Cannomed's 17 unique strains, thus contributing to its ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo