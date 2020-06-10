Jennifer Mettrick | Penn-Mar Human Services

Jennifer Mettrick was named the first chief strategy officer of Penn-Mar Human Services, a provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mettrick will help facilitate the development, implementation, and evaluation of innovative strategies intended to continually enhance the services that support people with IDD to live their best lives. She will also determine new opportunities for program efficiency while identifying strategies that promote Penn-Mar’s mission, vision, and values to achieve the best outcomes.

Her former position was also with the nonprofit, as director of operations for Change Inc., a division of Penn-Mar Human Services. Before Change Inc., Mettrick spent 15 years in a university setting, first at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, then at the University of Maryland School of Social Work’s Institute for Innovation and Implementation.

