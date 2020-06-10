Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — June 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2020

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Criminal Procedure; Closing argument: During the State’s closing argument at the defendant’s criminal trial, the trial court did not err in allowing the State’s comments specifically in response to defense counsel’s closing remarks because, while the State may not comment on a defendant’s failure to testify or provide evidence during its ...

