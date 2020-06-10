Quantcast

Health official urges protesters to get tested for virus

By: Associated Press June 10, 2020

Demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ANNAPOLIS — A county health official in Maryland is urging people who participated in recent protests against police brutality to get tested for the coronavirus.

The Capital Gazette reported Monday that Anne Arundel County’s health officer recommended the tests to protesters who gathered in large crowds.

Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said his fingers were crossed that the number of infections don’t rise. And he credited many demonstrators for wearing masks to the protests. But he also noted the challenges of maintaining social distance.

“The reality is we’re going to see what happens with our numbers,” he said.

He added: “I’m worried. Everybody in public health is worried.”

The county is recovering from a peak in virus cases. Maryland and Anne Arundel County have seen 14 days of falling hospitalization rates as well as declining positive test results.

Kalyanaraman said it will take about 10 days for data to give the first sense of how protests might affect coronavirus numbers. But it will take another three to four weeks for a clearer picture to emerge.

