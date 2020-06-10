ADVERTISEMENT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MARYLAND

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR THE REAPPOINTMENT OF MAGISTRATE JUDGE

United States District Court is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider the reappointment of magistrate judges to a new eight-year term.

A full public notice for the magistrate judge reappointment is posted in both offices of the Clerk of the U.S. District Court at 101 W. Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 and 6500 Cherrywood Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770. The notice is also available on the Court’s website at www.mdd.uscourts.gov or upon request via email to Tina_Stavrou@mdd.uscourts.gov

Members of the bar and the public are invited to comment as to whether the incumbent magistrate judge should be recommended by the panel for reappointment by the Court. Comments should be directed to the Chair of the magistrate judge selection panel, c/o Tina Stavrou, HR Administrator, U.S. District Court for the District of MD, 4415 U.S. Courthouse, 101 West Lombard Street, Fourth Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Comments must be received no later than July 15, 2020.

