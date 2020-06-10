Robert L. Carpenter Jr. | Howard Bank

Robert L. Carpenter Jr. was named chief financial officer and executive vice president of Howard Bank and its parent company, Howard Bancorp.

Carpenter has served as interim CFO of the bank and the parent company since Feb. 3.

Carpenter, who has more than 30 years of financial services experience, will report directly to Mary Ann Scully, chairman and CEO of Howard Bank.

Over his career, Carpenter has developed extensive knowledge in the areas of strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis, internal and external management reporting and the ability to be effective from both a big picture and on the ground.

Carpenter began his banking career at MNC Financial Inc., the parent company of Maryland National Bank, where he held various positions in financial management over a 10-year period. In 1993, he joined Allfirst Bank where he spent 10 years ultimately becoming Executive Vice President and controller. A $17 billion asset regional bank, Allfirst was acquired by M&T Bank in 2003.

Following his work at Allfirst, Carpenter held controller positions at the Wall Street Institute International, a private equity-owned company based in Baltimore, and Bay Bank. He joined Damascus Community Bank as CFO in 2014 and was later named acting co-Chief Executive Officer until it was acquired by Old Line Bank. Carpenter was then the executive vice president and CFO of Maryland Financial Bank, a state-chartered bankers’ bank in Towson.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.

