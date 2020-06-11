Quantcast

Alsobrooks eases PG restrictions on restaurants, other businesses

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 11, 2020

Restaurants will be able to offer limited outdoor and indoor dining and other businesses will be able to finally open, though under strict guidelines, under a plan announced Thursday by Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. The county, which has the most cases of COVID-19, will move into phase two of a reopening plan as the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo