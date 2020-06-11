Quantcast

Cook named first female chair of BWI Business Partnership

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2020

Karen Cook, the dean of the School of Business and Law at Anne Arundel Community College, Thursday was named chair of the BWI Business Partnership, the first female to lead the organization in its 36-year history. Cook will assume the position of chair on July 1. The announcement was made via pre-recorded video that has been ...

