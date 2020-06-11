Quantcast

Frosh forms panel to improve access to civil justice

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 11, 2020

Providing a right to counsel for indigent defendants in civil litigation will be a top agenda item for a task force Maryland’s attorney general has convened amid the economic havoc wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide calls for racial equality ignited by the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody. Attorney General Brian ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo