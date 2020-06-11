Quantcast

Harford County to award $1.55M to nonprofits for tourism promotion

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2020

Harford County plans to award $1.55 million to 26 local nonprofits for developing and implementing tourism-related activities in the fiscal year 2021. The county’s competitive award program is funded by the local hotel/lodging fee initiated in 2015 by County Executive Barry Glassman. Over the past six years, the Glassman administration has awarded $9 million to support historical, ...

