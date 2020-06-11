Key scientist Inglesby suggests Maryland is reopening too quickly

A key advisor to Gov. Larry Hogan on battling the COVID-19 pandemic said he has largely agreed with the Republican governor’s actions until announcements made Wednesday.

Hogan announced an immediate removal of limits on public gatherings including indoor dining and, in about a week, large indoor areas including malls and casinos.

In a briefing with reporters from around the country, Tom Inglesby suggested Hogan is moving too fast in light of more recent decisions to ease restrictions and said it is not yet known whether those decisions will cause a spike in infections within the state.

“I think I’d wait a few more weeks before making any changes,” Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said. “We’ve had a lot of changes at once.”

Inglesby said the number of daily cases should fall below the current trend. Maryland still records more than 500 cases per day.

Maryland has seen a number of largely positive trends including a more than two week decline in hospitalizations, a key indicator watched by Hogan. The governor, speaking on Wednesday, declared that the state had crushed, not flattened the curve because of “early and aggressive” actions including stay-at-home orders and closing of non-essential businesses.

Hogan has, in recent weeks, touted the support he has from his panel of public health experts which includes Inglesby. Those experts, including Inglesby, have largely been absent from recent announcements.

Inglesby worried that Maryland would follow trends seen in states such as California, Texas and Arizona which are seeing rises in cases following moves to reopen.

