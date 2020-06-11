Md. jobless claims bump up to 53,464

Another 53,464 Marylanders filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

The totals for the week ending June 6 are an increase of 10,369 from the previous week. So far, 753,310 people have filed for unemployment at some point during the last 12 weeks. The totals for each week have dramatically exceeded the largest number of claims for any week of the Great Recession.

The large number of first-time filers comes as lawmakers continue to express their frustration with the state’s handling of payments to those seeking benefits. Many Maryland residents say they’ve yet to receive any payments.

“We’ve got to see some changes, said Senate President Bill Ferguson, speaking on Wednesday. “People applied in March. They need their benefits.”

Ferguson, who made his comments during a meeting of the General Assembly’s Joint COVID-19 work group, said he is “exhausted and furious that we have not seen the amount of progress necessary.”

The Baltimore Democrat said he and other lawmakers continue to receive complaints from constituents who are still waiting to be paid.

“Something has to give,” said Ferguson. “This cannot continue. What worries me is that as we start to reopen, the urgency around unemployment and back pay that is deserved, will wan. That cannot happen. That truly, truly cannot happen.”

More than 1,100 people signed up to testify before lawmakers during a virtual hearing a month ago. Nearly all expressed anger, frustration and worry over the difficulties in applying for benefits using the state’s new one-stop website as well as continued delays in being paid. Some said they are concerned the delays will mean an inability to feed their families or pay their rents and mortgages.

Gov. Larry Hogan and other state officials have said they’ve fixed issues surrounding the site after it crashed hours after being first opened to the public.

Ferguson said the legislature is exploring other ways to “dig in” on the issue.

Hogan, speaking during a Wednesday news conference, maintained the state was doing all it could to pay benefits to those who are out of work. He blamed the federal government for issues surrounding its extension of benefits and providing benefits to workers not traditionally covered under unemployment, such as the self-employed and so-called gig workers.

Hogan called the federal programs “very cumbersome” and said as many as 13 % of those who have filed claims will likely never be eligible under current federal guidelines. He said the state so far is powerless to simply write checks.

“We could just tell them all, ‘Sorry, you’re not going to get paid,’ but the position our state has taken is that we’re trying really hard to jump through these hoops to see if we can’t get these folks paid because they are desperately in need of help. Unfortunately, the federal government will not allow us to pay them so far.”

Nationally, nearly 1.5 million people applied for benefits last week, a decrease of 355,000 compared with the previous week. That brings the total number of Americans who have filed for benefits at some point during the last 12 weeks to nearly 44 million since the outbreak began.

The national unemployment rate for the week ending June 6 was estimated at 14.4%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the easing of additional restrictions that will allow restaurants to begin offering limited indoor dining and within two weeks see the reopening of larger entertainment and retail venues, including casinos and malls.