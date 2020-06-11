Quantcast

NCLA sues SBA for Hagerstown small businessman over PPP loan

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2020

A Hagerstown small-business owner hammered by the pandemic-related store closures is seeking a court order that the U.S. government consider his emergency-loan application, saying a federal agency unlawfully called for its rejections because he is a convicted felon on parole. In papers filed Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Altimont Mark Wilks’ counsel said ...

