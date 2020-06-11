Quantcast

Patient First offering return-to-work COVID-19 testing

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2020

Patient First Medical Center now provides employee return-to-work COVID-19 testing at designated medical centers in the greater Baltimore area. Employees can be tested as required by their employer with the visit charged directly to the employer’s account. Testing is available by appointment 7 days a week at the following greater Baltimore centers: Aberdeen -- 995 Hospitality Way ...

