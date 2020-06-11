Rajit Kavindran | ClearOne Advantage

ClearOne Advantage , a debt settlement and financial education company, has named Rajit Kavindran chief analytics officer.

Kavindran will be responsible for responsible for leading ClearOne Advantage’s data analytics strategy, driving data-related business changes as the company continues to experience exponential growth.

Previously, Kavindran served as senior director, head of U.S. geography, for Indus Industries and executive director, head of product and credit analytics, for Fundation LLC in northern Virginia.

Kavindran earned a Master of Science in industrial and systems engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Mysore University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.