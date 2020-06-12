Quantcast

DUSTIN JAMES WALKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Excessive Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Dustin James Walker, appellant, was convicted of two counts of armed robbery. On appeal, Mr. Walker contends that the sentence imposed by the court was excessive and therefore, that the case should be remanded for resentencing. Read the opinion

