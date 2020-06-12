Quantcast

MARCUS GERROD MILES, SR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Probable cause Marcus G. Miles, Sr., appellant, was convicted of possession of a regulated firearm after he entered a conditional guilty plea, preserving his right to appeal the denial of his motion to suppress. Mr. Miles’s sole contention on appeal is that the circuit court erred in denying ...

