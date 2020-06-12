Quantcast

Md. board to weigh $450K settlement with drug industry over failed law

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 12, 2020

Maryland officials will seek to put behind them a failed attempt to curb generic drug pricing by asking the Board of Public Works to approve $450,000 in a settlement with an industry trade association. The three-member board is scheduled on Wednesday to vote on a request for a $450,000 payment to the Association for Accessible Medicines to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo