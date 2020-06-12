Quantcast

US consumer sentiment jumps most since 2016 on gain in jobs

By: Bloomberg By Olivia Rockerman June 12, 2020

U.S. consumer sentiment climbed in early June by the most since 2016 as more states began to reopen their economies and employers restored jobs. The University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index increased 6.6 points to 78.9, according to data Friday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a gain to 75. Even ...

