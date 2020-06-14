Maryland’s music venues banding together for survival

Maryland’s independent music venues, now in the third month of a shutdown and finding federal stimulus money of little use, are banding together to come up with a survival strategy.

As performers turn to virtual live streams and venue owners scramble to keep the lights on, 20 of Maryland’s independent venues have joined the recently created National Independent Venue Association in the hopes of staying in business

Ninety percent of surveyed NIVA members said they would close permanently after a few months without federal funding. Tecla Tesnau, the owner of Ottobar in Baltimore city, said this would be a cultural loss.

“It’s an incredibly cutthroat business, and to be able to try to give artists a voice in a smaller setting, a midsize setting, is incredibly important to the vibrancy of the community, of the artistic community,” Tesnau said. “And for me, I’ve been involved in the musical and the artist community since I’ve lived in Baltimore for over 20 years. It’s one of the reasons I came to Baltimore and decided to make it my home.”

Budding country-rock musician Mark Sucoloski, who grew up in Towson and got his start at Ottobar, said the venue preserves music history.

“When you go backstage, people sign the wall and stuff, and you’re looking at these names, you’re like, ‘OMG that’s Adam Levine there, that’s so-and-so from different bands,’” Sucoloski said. “It’s super cool to walk back and see the history, and you are literally walking through a time capsule of famous music, not even in just Maryland but America.”

Ottobar helped bands like Jimmy Eat World, Queens of the Stone Age and The White Stripes get their start. In more recent years, Maroon 5, The Black Keys and Father John Misty have played there.

Tesnau, who laid off most of her staff, is selling merchandise on Shopify to maintain operations and help them afford groceries. Although Tesnau applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, she described this choice as a Catch-22. She cannot rehire enough people to guarantee that most of her loan would be forgiven.

She also said she feels overwhelmed by the support Ottobar has received from locals.

“It’s a drop in the bucket to what we were doing business-wise, but it became very apparent that the venue means a lot to people, and that they’re willing to go out of their way to support it and the staff,” Tesnau said.

Dave Adams Jr., the general manager of the city’s Baltimore Soundstage, said he also applied for a PPP loan and started an online merchandise shop. All the proceeds go to their staff relief fund. Soundstage has already canceled or postponed approximately 60 shows and has furloughed or laid off most of the staff.

Adams said Soundstage decided to join NIVA because, even though independent venues generate a lot of income, they do not have the same political clout as larger nationwide corporations like Live Nation.

NIVA said that every dollar spent on a ticket at small venues generates $12 in economic activity. Venues also have an annual economic impact of an estimated $10 billion.

NIVA is asking Congress to pass the RESTART Act. This would tailor the PPP legislation to work for fully shuttered businesses that have zero revenue, high overhead and no clear timeline for reopening. They are also asking for relief through incentive tax credits.

NIVA said that music venues face a unique challenge since the entire nation must open at full capacity for tours to be planned.

“No other industry has this challenge; restaurants, movie theatres, hotels, airlines, service providers and retail stores are not dependent on other jurisdictions’ readiness,” NIVA said in a statement. “With reopening regulations differing throughout the country and NIVA venues ranging from 250 to 18,000 capacity, even staggered openings are still effectively a national shutdown.”

Audrey Schaefer, communications director for NIVA and Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, said artists will not tour if they have to skip towns.

“Once they do decide to plan a tour, especially for Merriweather, those are really planned far out in advance,” Schaefer said. “Because the bigger the tour, the more planning it requires in terms of production, in terms of the intricacies of, ‘OK, what town do I hit when?’ and having to do the scheduling with 20, 30, 50, 100 different venues.”

Merriweather is currently making 0 percent of its typical revenue and paying 100 percent of the costs. The venue, with a capacity of around 18,000 is significantly bigger than Ottobar and Soundstage.

Schaefer said I.M.P, an independent concert promotion and production company that owns Merriweather, in addition to 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem in Washington, is running a family fund to help unemployed staff. Those venues also joined NIVA.

Merriweather did not apply for a PPP loan. Schaefer said the venue is also struggling to maintain the 40-acre property, which includes a large lawn. Without receiving additional assistance, the popular local venue, which hosted Phish, Jason Aldean, Florence + The Machine, Tyler, the Creator and other popular artists all during 2019, will close.

Shuttered venues created challenges for artists, too. When the pandemic started, Sucoloski, who makes performing his full-time gig outside of attending college, played at curbside takeout pickups and turned to Facebook Live. Almost 35,000 people viewed his performances over eight weeks. People have been tipping him generously and inviting him to perform privately at house parties, but he estimates he has lost half of his annual revenue.

Sucoloski and his band, Stuck in Reverse, played their first show at Ottobar when he was a high school freshman in 2014. He started performing solo in 2016, and by 2020 he was playing seven nights a week during the summer and four nights a week during the school year, totaling 150 to 175 performances.

“Anyone will tell you this who’s ever played there, they really kind of propel you forward, because, once you join that kind of community of musicians that have played in these locations, the opportunities start growing, you start expanding, your network gets bigger, you start meeting people that have also played there, and they become a connection,” Sucoloski said.

Some independent venue owners are more optimistic about the future. Brian Recher, the owner of Towson’s now-closed Recher Theatre, which rebranded as Torrent Nightclub in 2013, plans to reopen Recher 2.0 between August and October.

Although Recher 2.0 is in its beginning stages — management just bought sound equipment — Recher said live music is just like any other business, including restaurants and movie theaters.

“I mean everybody’s in the same boat, so it is what it is, and you cut back on stuff that you can,” Recher said. “When you’re ordering, you don’t order as much. You maybe don’t have as many staff members on. I mean it’s all relative, so – it’s just, we’re lucky to still be open, to think of it that way. We were very fortunate in that respect that, before this all went down, we did very well and were able to get some money in the bank.”

Recher also owns Towson Tavern, which continued takeout and delivery operations and is now open for outdoor seating. He has not joined NIVA.