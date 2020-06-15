Quantcast

BRIAN KEITH WATERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution Brian Keith Waters, appellant, challenges the denial, by the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, of a motion to correct illegal sentence. Read the opinion

