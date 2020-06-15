Quantcast

CareFirst to return premium credits, other benefits

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield will provide premium credits to many fully insured customers as a result of treatment disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, extend the waiver of cost sharing for telehealth services and COVID-19 testing and treatment, and return rebates from 2019 as a result of lower than expected use of medical care by its ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo