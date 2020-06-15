Carol Holland | Dewberry

Dewberry has promoted Associate Vice President Carol Holland, PE, CCM, LEED AP, to business unit manager in the firm’s Lanham office.

She has more than 25 years of experience in the architecture, engineering, and consulting industry and has a proven technical and executive management track record for federal and public-sector clients.

As a Navy veteran, Holland served her country through the provision of facilities engineering services internationally, including assignments in Japan, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

She earned a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

