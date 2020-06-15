Quantcast

Confederate soldiers plaque to be removed from Md. State House

By: The Washington Post Erin Cox and Ovetta Wiggins June 15, 2020

The Maryland State House Trust voted unanimously Monday to remove a plaque that sympathizes with the Confederacy, part of a nationwide reckoning with monuments that honor the country's racist past. House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the first black person elected to her job, successfully convinced her three colleagues on the panel to take the plaque down. She ...

