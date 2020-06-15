Quantcast

Culta expands medical marijuana business in Cambridge

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020

Culta, a provider of producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts and the East Coast's first outdoor cultivator, continues to grow its outdoor footprint by expanding to 3 acres at its operation in Cambridge. With the success of its first harvest in 2019, Culta has invested more in innovative technology and expansion of its outdoor cultivation. ...

